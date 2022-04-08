Xander Bogaerts’ reported Red Sox contract demands revealed

Xander Bogaerts appears unlikely to agree to a new contract with the Boston Red Sox, and a new report suggests that his financial demands are the biggest reason why.

Bogaerts has the ability to opt out of his contract following the 2022 season, and admitted Thursday that a new deal with Boston appears unlikely. Bogaerts asked to be paid similarly to other top shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor, according to Joon Lee of ESPN. That would put Bogaerts’ annual salary demands between roughly $33 million and $35 million.

The 29-year-old Bogaerts has spent his entire career with Boston and is regarded as one of the team’s leaders in the clubhouse. He hit .295 with 23 home runs in 2021, and was the AL’s Silver Slugger winner at shortstop.

The Red Sox have been very discerning about handing out long-term contracts, and are also in something of a standoff with another star infielder. Bogaerts may realistically have to play elsewhere if he isn’t prepared to reduce his asking price.

