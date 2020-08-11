MLB hands down suspensions from fight between A’s, Astros

Major League Baseball on Tuesday handed down disciplinary action stemming from Sunday’s altercation between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, and it was a coach who received by far the harshest penalty.

A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano, who went after the Houston dugout after he was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, has been suspended for six games. Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was hit with a 20-game suspension, according to multiple reports.

Laureano abruptly charged at the Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch in the 7th inning. He later revealed that Cintron instigated the altercation by making a derogatory remark about his mother, and it seems as though MLB confirmed Laureano’s account.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that Cintron’s suspension is the largest ever levied against an MLB bench coach.