Video: Ramon Laureano starts Astros-A’s fight after hit by pitch

The Houston Astros were involved in another bench-clearing incident Sunday, this time after Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano took offense to being hit by a pitch.

In the bottom of the seventh of Sunday’s game, Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Though the pitch looked to be a breaking ball, Laureano exchanged words with pitcher Humberto Castellanos. The Oakland outfielder then got into it with the Houston dugout before charging and clearing the benches.

Laureano was getting into it with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron pic.twitter.com/fM0svxLlZ7 — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 9, 2020

Dustin Garneau just…took Ramón down pic.twitter.com/hdlVrY5y9o — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) August 9, 2020

It appeared that Laureano was being taunted and goaded by Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron before the Athletics outfielder charged the dugout.

Major League Baseball has said it will come down hard against on-field brawls, as they inherently violate the league’s health and safety protocols. That is at least partially why Joe Kelly got such a hefty suspension for his actions against the Astros a week and a half ago. Laureano may be in line for a significant suspension, and Cintron may land in hot water for provoking him as well.