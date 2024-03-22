Fans are flipping out over MLB’s ridiculous obstruction rule

A new emphasis on one existing rule is already causing frustration among baseball fans before the regular season has even started.

MLB plans to more strictly enforce the rules around obstruction of bases in 2024, and fans got their first look of what that might be like during Thursday’s spring training game between the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. Detroit catcher Carson Kelly was thrown out by some distance on a stolen base attempt during the game, but was called safe due to supposed interference from Francisco Lindor.

On replay, it was quite tough to see anything about the play that constituted interference. The call was made because Lindor was on the first base side of the bag, meaning he was technically blocking the base and interfering with the runner’s ability to slide into it.

I hope you're ready for MLB's new obstruction rule enforcement because this batter was called safe because of it. pic.twitter.com/uZbNUpqAL0 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 21, 2024

Brutal…!!! What else can we do with these stupid rules to mess up our great game? So now, as a result, the question has to be asked (from a technical standpoint) … Do we go back to straddling the bag to make the tag, if the throw is online? The hardest part of receiving a throw… pic.twitter.com/wNpL8s3VHu — Trent Mongero (@CoachMongero) March 21, 2024

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported last month that obstruction would be a point of emphasis across the league this season. The league wants to crack down on infielders using their lower leg to block a runner’s path to the base unless the fielder is forced into the runner’s path to catch the ball. In the past, infielders that did this would often get spiked or fall victim to a takeout slide, but the league has essentially legislated those out of the game, so infielders face fewer repercussions for outright blocking the base.

It would be one thing if Lindor were blatantly blocking the runner from touching second base, but in this instance, Kelly was out by a mile either way. Kelly also had ample room to slide into the back of the base regardless of the position of Lindor’s foot.

This rule will inevitably impact a regular season game at some point. The stricter enforcement may have the best of intentions, but if it is applied the way it was Thursday, a lot of people are unjustifiably going to be ruled safe.