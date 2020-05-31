MLB still optimistic about getting deal done with players?

There can be no Major League Baseball season in 2020 without an agreement between team owners and the MLB Players Association, and the two sides do not appear to be close to a deal. However, it sounds like neither has come close to giving up on playing this year.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network said Sunday that the goal is still to begin the season on July 4, though there has been no real evidence of progress between MLB and the union. MLB wants the season to end on Oct. 1 to leave enough time for the postseason, while players want to play more than the proposed 82 games so they can earn more with prorated salaries.

No evidence of progress yet in MLB/ players talk so no realistic hope to meet the “soft” deadline of tomorrow June 1 for deal. That deadline was soft for a reason, and hope remains to start season July 4 weekend — if a deal can be done by range of June 5-June 9. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 31, 2020

MLB seems adamant about ending regular season by about Oct 1: 1) the postseason is vital and there’s concern about 2nd wave 2) MLB TV contracts are for October 3) there may be more NFL/NBA competition by Nov. 1. So players’ preference for 100-120 games over proposed 82 won’t fly. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 31, 2020

While the two sides are not on the verge of a deal, Heyman has been given the impression that there is growing optimism about the season still taking place.

Though there’s no evidence of progress in MLB/players talks yet, there’s a sense of a bit more optimism, for whatever reason. Could just be because both sides know they absolutely can’t let money kill the season. Would be devastating for the sport, which should be reason enough. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 31, 2020

A big hurdle is players long-held belief March 26 deal assured prorated pay. From my reading it looks less than in stone; tho prorated pay is mentioned, deal suggests fans at games/need for economic feasibility. Shouldn’t be a surprise owners seek good-faith renegotiation (cont.) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 31, 2020

MLB and the players agreed back in March to a shortened season with prorated salaries, but team owners then decided they wanted to pay players less to offset the loss in revenue caused by fans not being able to attend games. Many players are livid that MLB went back on the original agreement, and the two sides have yet to find middle ground.

While we have seen lockouts in sports that were the result of financial disputes, the situation is a bit different now. Some owners may be warming up to the idea of canceling the season, but it would be a terrible look for billionaires and millionaires to fail to work something out with so many people unemployed and struggling across the country. That is one of the main reasons some sort of deal is expected to get done.