MLB players reportedly upset about economic offer

Leaks about the labor negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA continue to reach the media, and they aren’t making either side look good.

On Wednesday, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that many MLB players were on a call and seemingly upset over the offer received from the league’s owners.

Scores of MLB players held a call today and were said “pretty galvanized,” in their disdain for MLB’s economic offer (reax ranged from “disappointing” to “disrespectful”); suggestion heard it doesn’t even warrant counter proposal. Some see as “part of process” but time is short. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 28, 2020

Heyman even said it was unclear whether the players would offer a counter proposal.

Unclear if players will even counter MLB’s financial offer at this time (a few players suggested not necessarily) but in any case they will keep talking as players do intend to respond to MLB proposals on length of season/schedule and health/safety protocols. So there’s that. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 28, 2020

The two sides are negotiating how wages for players will be adjusted based on the financial losses the league expects to suffer as a result of the pandemic and lack of fan attendance at games. The owners reportedly proposed a sliding wage scale that would see players have their pay cut beyond just the prorated amount for a shortened season.

The players may be upset, but will they blow up the entire season and walk away from their primary source of income? I think they are very likely to continue negotiating. The hope is that the sides agree to a deal so we can have a season. But tensions seem to be hot, as evidenced by this and Trevor Bauer’s tweet at Scott Boras.