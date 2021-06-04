Report: MLB tells owners it will begin enforcing illegal substance rules

MLB has had a major problem this season with a lack of offense. The league’s collective .236 batting average is the lowest ever. It is believed that the proliferation of pitchers using illegal substances with impunity is the biggest reason for this.

But things apparently are going to change soon.

Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday that MLB informed its owners this week about the severity of the issue. The league plans to begin enforcing rules against the use of illegal substances, but they will follow a process.

MLB informed owners this week of severity of issue with pitchers applying foreign substances to baseballs, sources tell @TheAthletic. Enforcement is coming, but league will follow a process, involving communicating with players’ and umpires’ unions as well as all 30 clubs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 3, 2021

There was a controversy last week when Giovanny Cabrera had his hat removed. The big issue Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had with the incident was the selective enforcement. Even a big hitter recently pointed out how MLB is just allowing this to proliferate.

Apparently MLB will take a process so teams can begin to prepare for the league to actually start cracking down for a change.