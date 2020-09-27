MLB playoff bracket released

The 2020 MLB regular season has come to an end, and we now know what the playoff bracket looks like.

Eight teams from each league — 16 total — made the postseason this year. The expanded playoff field is a condition intended to offset the shorter regular season.

Here is what the bracket looks like:

The American League begins play on Tuesday with the following matchups:

8 Toronto at 1 Tampa Bay

7 Chicago at 2 Oakland

6 Houston at 3 Minnesota

5 New York at 4 Cleveland

The National League begins play on Wednesday.

8 Milwaukee at 1 Los Angeles

7 Cincinnati at 2 Atlanta

6 Miami at 3 Chicago

5 St. Louis at 4 San Diego

The first round of the playoffs is best-of-3, with all games played at the higher-seeded team’s home park.

The rest of the playoffs look like usual.

– The second round will be a best of 5 – the division series

– The third round will be a best of 7 – the league championship series

– The final round will be a best of 7 – the World Series

The NLDS will be held in Houston and Arlington. The NLCS and World Series will be in Arlington. The ALDS will be in San Diego and Los Angeles. The ALCS will be in San Diego.

MLB is planning to allow fans to attend the NLCS and World Series.