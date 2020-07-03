pixel 1
header
Friday, July 3, 2020

MLB announces 38 positive coronavirus tests league-wide

July 3, 2020
by Grey Papke

Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball has released the first set of results from leaguewide coronavirus testing.

In a joint statement from MLB and the MLBPA, it was announced that of 3,185 samples collected, 38 came back positive, a 1.2% positive rate. 31 players and seven staff tested positive, with 19 clubs having at least one positive test. The identities of the positive tests have not been released.

Given the high number of samples collected, it’s somewhat encouraging that the number of positives was this low.

Last we heard, the league was not planning daily tests for players. We’ll see if that changes. For now, teams at least have a picture of the scope of what they’re dealing with leaguewide as summer camps get underway.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus