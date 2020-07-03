MLB announces 38 positive coronavirus tests league-wide

Major League Baseball has released the first set of results from leaguewide coronavirus testing.

In a joint statement from MLB and the MLBPA, it was announced that of 3,185 samples collected, 38 came back positive, a 1.2% positive rate. 31 players and seven staff tested positive, with 19 clubs having at least one positive test. The identities of the positive tests have not been released.

The first set of results for COVID-19 testing have been jointly announced by @MLB and the @MLB_PLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/zlqZPuxLxh — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 3, 2020

Given the high number of samples collected, it’s somewhat encouraging that the number of positives was this low.

Last we heard, the league was not planning daily tests for players. We’ll see if that changes. For now, teams at least have a picture of the scope of what they’re dealing with leaguewide as summer camps get underway.