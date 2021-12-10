Longtime MLB scout Jim Fregosi Jr. dies at 57 due to massive heart attack

The MLB community lost a valued member with the death of Jim Fregosi Jr.

Fregosi Jr., a longtime scout, died on Thursday due to a massive heart attack. The news was reported by longtime Colorado Rockies/baseball writer Tracy Ringolsby, via Bob Nightengale.

Horrible news: Jim Fregosi Jr, at the age of 57, has passed away from a massive heart attack today. Great friend @TracyRingolsby, who is so close to the Fregosi family,shared the news earlier today and the scouting community is in complete shock. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 9, 2021

Fregosi Jr. is the son of former All-Star Jim Fregosi. Fregosi Jr. played college ball at New Mexico and was a conference player of the year. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 1985, but his career stalled in Single-A ball.

Fregosi Jr. later went into scouting. He worked for the Phillies for 17 seasons between 1992 and 2011 (he had a two-year stint with the Rockies in between). Fregosi Jr. has worked with the Royals since 2011, serving as a special assistant to the general manager.

His voice apparently was well respected within the organization.

Jim Fregosi, Jr., special assistant to the general manager, was hugely instrumental in recommending Franchy Cordero and Ronald Bolanos as a return from the Padres for Tim Hill. Said Dayton Moore, "When Jim Fregosi Jr. says to do something, we just simply do it." — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 17, 2020

The Royals issued a statement on Fregosi Jr.’s death.

The Phillies also issued a statement.

Phillies have issued a statement on the passing of Jim Fregosi Jr. pic.twitter.com/gH7g6UgDYT — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) December 9, 2021

Fregosi Jr.’s death comes seven years after his father died in 2014. Fregosi Jr. leaves behind his wife and three children.