Longtime MLB scout Jim Fregosi Jr. dies at 57 due to massive heart attack

December 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jim Fregosi Jr photo

The MLB community lost a valued member with the death of Jim Fregosi Jr.

Fregosi Jr., a longtime scout, died on Thursday due to a massive heart attack. The news was reported by longtime Colorado Rockies/baseball writer Tracy Ringolsby, via Bob Nightengale.

Fregosi Jr. is the son of former All-Star Jim Fregosi. Fregosi Jr. played college ball at New Mexico and was a conference player of the year. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 1985, but his career stalled in Single-A ball.

Fregosi Jr. later went into scouting. He worked for the Phillies for 17 seasons between 1992 and 2011 (he had a two-year stint with the Rockies in between). Fregosi Jr. has worked with the Royals since 2011, serving as a special assistant to the general manager.

His voice apparently was well respected within the organization.

The Royals issued a statement on Fregosi Jr.’s death.

The Phillies also issued a statement.

Fregosi Jr.’s death comes seven years after his father died in 2014. Fregosi Jr. leaves behind his wife and three children.

