MLB team calling up son of their former All-Star

It appears that there is now another “Mr. Marlin” in town.

The Miami Marlins made the announcement on Sunday that they are officially calling up outfielder Griffin Conine from Triple-A Jacksonville. Griffin is the son of former Marlins All-Star Jeff Conine.

Griffin gets the call Get ready for the #NextWave pic.twitter.com/RTqnZ0ng02 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 25, 2024

Miami also shared an awesome video of Griffin receiving the news.

Griffin, 27, is a lefty power bat who owns a career .829 OPS in the minors. In 112 games for Jacksonville this year, Griffin was batting .268 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Marlins fans will be thrilled at the news of having another Conine on their team. Jeff played for the then-Florida Marlins over two separate stints from 1993-97 and then again from 2003-05. Jeff was a two-time MLB All-Star as a Marlin (in 1994 and 1995) and was also a member of both Marlins’ World Series-winning teams to date (in 1997 and 2003). The 47-83 Marlins have undergone much turmoil this season, but the Griffin Conine news at least gives their fans something to smile about.