Marlins make another major front-office change

The turmoil continues for the 44-75 Miami Marlins.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported Monday that the Marlins have let go of their assistant GM, Oz Ocampo. Gonzalez notes that this is the latest in a series of “sweeping changes” made throughout the team’s front office and scouting department by first-year GM Peter Bendix.

Dan Graslee (another Marlins assistant GM), Roman Ocumarez (who was the team’s international director of scouting), four coordinators, and several scouts have also been let go by the team, Gonzalez adds. The moves come as Bendix reportedly looks to bring in his own people and move past the hires that were made by Derek Jeter and/or Kim Ng.

Ocampo, the biggest name of the bunch, is a highly-regarded figure with over two decades of MLB executive experience. He is best known for his work with the Houston Astros under then-GM Jeff Luhnow. Ocampo led the team’s international scouting department and was credited with Astros’ free-agent success stories such as Framber Valdez, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and others.

After making the NL playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are a completely different team at this point. Ng, the team’s former GM resigned from her post over the offseason amid reported disagreements with majority owner Bruce Sherman. Bendix then came in and oversaw an expansive sell-off of players (in addition to the drastic reshaping of the team’s front office). Manager Skip Schumaker was also said to be put off by the Marlins’ handling of the Ng situation and may leave for a different MLB team after the season.