Report: One MLB team is considering punting on its top ten pick for financial reasons

The 2020 MLB Draft will look different for many reasons. One could even involve a team picking in the top ten simply wasting its draft pick.

According to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, multiple front office sources say one team picking in the top ten is considering using its pick on a player that the team has no intention of signing. This would allow the team to get the same pick plus one in the 2021 Draft.

Instead of making a serious offer, the team would offer the minimum amount allowed and pocket its 2021 pick. This is likely for financial reasons as well, as teams were reluctant to hold a regular draft due to the loss of revenue in 2020 from games going unplayed.

There are implications here beyond the team. It’s an open question how many prospects are truly unsignable this year, so if a team does this, they’ll want to make sure they’re not ruining things for a prospect who’d be willing to sign. It’s not a good look in general, but there’s little anyone can do to stop it.