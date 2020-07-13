MLB considering having umpire crews travel on team flights this year

The unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020 MLB season could lead to an odd mix between teams and umpires.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon confirmed on Monday that the league is considering having some umpiring crews travel on team charter flights this year, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Unlike the NBA, which has set up a “bubble” situation in Orlando, MLB is planning to have teams operate out of their home cities and travel during the season. Their aim is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep players and officials away from the virus. If having those who umpire the games travel with teams means less possible exposure, that is something the league will consider, despite the obvious conflict of interest.