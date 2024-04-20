Poor quality of MLB uniforms exposed again during Dodgers-Mets game

The subpar quality of MLB uniforms was once again on full display during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

The Dodgers were trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a line drive to left field and slid into second base for a two-out double. The slide left Smith’s pants in tatters.

and more ripped pants pic.twitter.com/R1FvLImzVg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 20, 2024

The Dodgers ended up losing more than Smith’s trousers. The team fell 9-4 to the Mets.

It’s not the first time this season that fans have seen uniform issues stemming from routine baseball plays.

Earlier this month, Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene had his pants separate at the seams after sliding into home plate during an April 9 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

the pants seam different this year pic.twitter.com/L1733yVAqd — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 9, 2024

Riley Greene rips his pants significantly on his slide into home plate in the 9th. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/qYbTO4tNgK — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) April 9, 2024

Fanatics and Nike, who teamed up to produce the uniforms this season, have deflected blame toward one another over the MLB uniform fiasco. Nike designed the uniforms, while Fanatics was in charge of the manufacturing process.

Players were already complaining about the uniforms before the 2024 MLB season began.

With each viral clip of players’ uniforms breaking down, the negative buzz around the shoddy uniforms continues to get louder.