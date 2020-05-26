MLBPA ‘very disappointed’ with MLB over economic proposal

While the NBA and NHL seem on track for returns to action and the NFL seems to be going about things nearly business as usual, MLB continues to lag behind because of pay disputes.

MLB and the players’ union met on Tuesday to discuss an economic proposal having to do with how the limited revenue will be divided between the sides. According to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, the MLBPA is “very disappointed” with the proposal.

The MLBPA is very disappointed with MLB’s economic proposal today, source tells me and @Ken_Rosenthal, calling additional cuts proposed “massive." League offered to share more playoff revenue, but on balance, those dollars are small compared to what players give up, PA believes. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 26, 2020

The two sides have been at odds.

They first reached an agreement early on in the pandemic, but that was based on fans being able to attend games. The lack of fans will cost the sport a huge chunk of its revenue pie, so the owners are looking to make adjustments and have players take less money so that the losses are more evenly shared between them and the players.

The two sides should be motivated to get a deal done, and we expect they will. MLB would like to have a shortened season start in July, so they would have to reach a deal soon to meet their desired timeline.

It’s early in the negotiation process and things should improve, but having them bicker over these matters publicly reflects poorly on those involved in the league.