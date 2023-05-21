Mookie Betts called out on bad strike call to end Dodgers-Cardinals game

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a bad break from the umpire to end their 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

The Cardinals had taken a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning on a 3-run home run by Nolan Gorman. Undeterred, the Dodgers began the top of the 9th with three straight hits to make it 6-4. The Cardinals made a pitching change, and the Dodgers scored another run on an RBI sac fly.

Ultimately, the game came down to Mookie Betts against Giovanny Gallegos with the Cardinals leading 6-5, a runner on second and two outs.

Gallegos went up 0-2 before Betts battled back to work a full count. Then on the 3-2 pitch, Gallegos threw a fastball outside that was a little off the plate. The pitch was close enough and the framing job by Willson Contreras was so good that umpire Paul Emmel called it a strike to end the game.

Thoughts on this called third strike to end the game? pic.twitter.com/nfeipBtFUB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 21, 2023

Betts was upset because he knew the pitch was outside. He was right, though he acknowledged after the game there was nothing he could do about it.

Mookie Betts on the called third strike to end the game: “He called it. There’s nothing I can do.” https://t.co/XzzFRtKoWG — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 21, 2023

In that situation, it’s better to put a swing on the ball rather than let the game sit in the hands of the umpire and get punched out to end the game.