Mookie Betts contract reportedly worth $365 million in new money

Mookie Betts’ new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers has reportedly set a record.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Betts’ deal adds $365 million in new money to his current agreement, topping a record set when Mike Trout re-signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Mookie Betts’ deal with the Dodgers adds $365 million in new money, topping the previous extension record of $360 million signed by Mike Trout, and will run through the 2032 season, sources tell ESPN. It also includes a record $65 million signing bonus. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2020

The total value of $392 million ultimately falls just short of the 12-year, $426 million contract extension Trout signed with the Angels prior to the 2019 season. Still, that’s enough to make the Betts deal the second-highest in MLB history and the third-highest on record in American professional sports. Both were topped by the contract Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in July.

Betts signed for a bit less than what he reportedly asked the Boston Red Sox for, but much more than what Boston actually offered. The Dodgers clearly have a lot of faith in him, but the former MVP is a career .300 hitter and is still just 27. As long as his career continues on the trajectory it’s been on, he’ll probably prove to be worth it.