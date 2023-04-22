Mookie Betts making interesting equipment change

Mookie Betts is making a positional change for his Los Angeles Dodgers, and he is making an equipment change accordingly.

Betts on Thursday saw the first action of his MLB career at shortstop. He even turned a double play.

Shortstop @mookiebetts just turned a double play! Yes, THAT Mookie Betts. pic.twitter.com/uVpbmGRw9d — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2023

Now that he may be playing in the infield more, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says that Betts will be wearing a protective cup.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts might play SS again Saturday. “This is probably TMI” but Betts will start wearing a cup now in case he moves to infield during a game. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 21, 2023

The implication is that Betts was going cup-less when he was playing the outfield, likely because he had less fear of being hit in the family jewels by a ground ball. However, playing in the infield makes a player much more susceptible to being hit in the private parts, which is why the cup is a necessity.