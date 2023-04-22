 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 21, 2023

Mookie Betts making interesting equipment change

April 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Mookie Betts smiling

Apr 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50) poses with Silver Slugger and Golden Glove trophy awards during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts is making a positional change for his Los Angeles Dodgers, and he is making an equipment change accordingly.

Betts on Thursday saw the first action of his MLB career at shortstop. He even turned a double play.

Now that he may be playing in the infield more, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says that Betts will be wearing a protective cup.

The implication is that Betts was going cup-less when he was playing the outfield, likely because he had less fear of being hit in the family jewels by a ground ball. However, playing in the infield makes a player much more susceptible to being hit in the private parts, which is why the cup is a necessity.

Article Tags

Mookie Betts
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus