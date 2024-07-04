Mookie Betts has great reason for not wanting to face Joe Kelly

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is one of the best hitters in baseball, but that does not mean there are no pitchers who intimidate him. Fortunately, one of those hurlers is his own teammate.

Betts on Wednesday gave a funny reason for why he would not want to face Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly. Mookie said Kelly’s care-free attitude gives hitters plenty to think about. Betts would rather face a pitcher with “a little more remorse up there.”

“Joe just doesn’t care. So with him not caring, he doesn’t care where the ball is going to go,” Betts said. “If he hits you, whatever. I want somebody that has a little remorse up there.”

Kelly, who is currently rehabbing from a shoulder injury, is known for throwing incredibly hard. He has also had control issues throughout his career. Those two things combined can be scary for a hitter, which is what Betts meant.

If Betts ever does step into the box against Kelly, he will just have to hope Kelly’s alter ego takes over.