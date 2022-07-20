Mookie Betts goes viral for T-shirt before All-Star Game

Mookie Betts drew some attention for the T-shirt he wore prior to Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

During batting practice on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder wore a black T-shirt with light blue lettering that had a message written on it.

“We need more black people at the stadium,” Betts’ shirt read.

Mookie Betts with a message today. pic.twitter.com/1r5dtAqV1C — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 19, 2022

Betts’ message comes at a time when the amount of black players in MLB is down compared to past years.

According to a report released in May, MLB has a smaller amount of black players now than in any year since the early 1990s. Black players made up only 7.2 percent of MLB players at the start of the 2022 season, compared to 18 percent in 1991.

Despite the low number of black players overall, some of the game’s best players are black, including Betts, Tim Anderson, Byron Buxton and Cedric Mullins.