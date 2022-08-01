Report: Teams closely tracking start of former Red Sox playoff hero

The Boston Red Sox are prepared to become sellers ahead of the trade deadline. They reportedly are ready to deal former playoff hero Nathan Eovaldi, who is a man of intrigue for teams around the league.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Sunday that many teams with interest in adding a pitcher will be watching Eovaldi’s start closely.

Nathan Eovaldi's Monday start against the #Astros will be tracked closely by teams in the pitching market. The matchup against one of @MLB's top lineups should reveal whether he's made adjustments following 3 starts in which his combined ERA was 11.08. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2022

Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA during his postseason history and helped pitch the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series. His ability to pitch in big games makes him attractive to teams. But he is 0-1 with an 11.08 ERA in July and has allowed 23 hits and 17 runs in 13 innings. If he turns things around on Monday in Houston, contenders may want to take a chance on him.

The 32-year-old pitcher has no interest in being traded though.

“I love the organization here,” Eovaldi said on WEEI Friday. “I want to be a part of this organization forever.”

For the season, Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 81.1 innings.