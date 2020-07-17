pixel 1
Friday, July 17, 2020

Nationals’ Juan Soto was not able to swing bat during quarantine

July 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Many MLB players could be rusty to begin the shortened 2020 season, but it sounds like Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto may have had more challenges than others with trying to stay in game shape this offseason.

Soto, who had a breakout season in 2019, said this week that he was not able to take many swings during the quarantine. The 21-year-old lives in an apartment and said he was given an exercise bike, but he really doesn’t have enough room to take swings.

Of course, Soto could have found a spot outdoors to swing a bat, and he probably did. However, many MLB players have batting cages of some sort at their homes or at least a backyard to hit off a tee. Soto obviously doesn’t have those luxuries, so it’s no surprise getting swings in regularly was a challenge.

Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBI and an OPS of .949 last year. He also had some dramatic moments during Washington’s World Series run, so expectations are high for him heading into the 60-game season. Hopefully the missed swings don’t cost him much.

