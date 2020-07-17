Nationals’ Juan Soto was not able to swing bat during quarantine

Many MLB players could be rusty to begin the shortened 2020 season, but it sounds like Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto may have had more challenges than others with trying to stay in game shape this offseason.

Soto, who had a breakout season in 2019, said this week that he was not able to take many swings during the quarantine. The 21-year-old lives in an apartment and said he was given an exercise bike, but he really doesn’t have enough room to take swings.

The Nats’ @JuanSoto25_ on his routine since March: "I wasn’t taking swings in my house, because it’s really more an apartment…they gave me a bike in my house…I was trying to keep my legs in shape, but I wasn’t swinging a bat at all." — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 17, 2020

Of course, Soto could have found a spot outdoors to swing a bat, and he probably did. However, many MLB players have batting cages of some sort at their homes or at least a backyard to hit off a tee. Soto obviously doesn’t have those luxuries, so it’s no surprise getting swings in regularly was a challenge.

Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBI and an OPS of .949 last year. He also had some dramatic moments during Washington’s World Series run, so expectations are high for him heading into the 60-game season. Hopefully the missed swings don’t cost him much.