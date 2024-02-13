Nationals sign former All-Star outfielder

The Washington Nationals are hoping one former All-Star can regain his form while wearing a Nats uniform.

The Nationals have signed outfielder Jesse Winker to a minor league deal, according to Andrew Golden of the Washington Post.

The Nationals have signed Jesse Winker to a minor league deal, per source. Winker has an invite to spring training. Another lefty OF bat in the mix. — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) February 12, 2024

Winker was an All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during the 2021 season. The Orlando native hit .305 with an OPS of .949 to go along with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs in 110 games played. Winker appeared to be on the cusp of stardom before he left Cincinnati following the 2021 campaign.

However, a lingering back injury has hampered Winker’s play over the past two seasons. In 2022, Winker hit .219 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs in 136 games for the Seattle Mariners. Winker latched onto the Milwaukee Brewers last season and experiences his MLB career nadir: a batting average below the Mendoza Line at .199 with just and 1 home run and 23 RBIs in 61 games.

Signing Winker to a minor league deal projects to be a low-risk gamble for the Nationals. They could easily cut him if he doesn’t perform or bring him up to the main 25-man roster should he have a 2024 resurgence.