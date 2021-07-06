Nats manager ‘shocked’ over Max Scherzer All-Star snub

Max Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards during his MLB career. He entered 2021 having made seven All-Star teams. Despite his already sparkling resume, Scherzer is posting the best ERA of his career this season.

And guess what? It wasn’t good enough for him to make the All-Star team.

The MLB All-Star teams were announced on Sunday, and Scherzer was one of the biggest snubs. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he was “shocked” by the snub.

Dave Martinez says he was "really shocked" that Max Scherzer wasn't named an All Star this year. "He's one of those pitchers in this league where he brings it every year. He hasn't changed. He's done it again this year." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 6, 2021

Martinez’s shock is warranted.

Scherzer is 7-4 with a 2.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 94.1 innings this season. He has only allowed 59 hits. He has better numbers than German Marquez, who made it as the Rockies’ only rep. Scherzer also has arguably better numbers than Corbin Burnes and Yu Darvish, who made it as starting pitchers.

The issue is there are a bunch of pitchers in the NL having great seasons this year. Freddy Peralta, Walker Buehler and Trevor Bauer all also would have been extremely deserving of spots. You can’t fit them all on the team, but Scherzer deserved to make it.