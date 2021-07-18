 Skip to main content
Nats-Padres game suspended after shooting outside Nationals Park

July 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nationals shooting

Saturday’s Washington Nationals-San Diego Padres game was suspended after a shooting took place outside Nationals Park where at least two people were injured.

The Nats shared the news of the shooting on Twitter and encouraged any fans exiting the stadium to do so via the outfield gates.

The shooting took place during the middle of the sixth inning. You can hear the gunshots over the MASN broadcast.

A video taken by former White House Assistant Press Secretary Jalen Drummond shows fans exiting the stadium.

The game was delayed as matters were investigated.

D.C. Police shared more details regarding the incident:

The game between the Padres and Nats was suspended after six innings and is scheduled to be completed on Sunday.

