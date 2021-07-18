Nats-Padres game suspended after shooting outside Nationals Park

Saturday’s Washington Nationals-San Diego Padres game was suspended after a shooting took place outside Nationals Park where at least two people were injured.

The Nats shared the news of the shooting on Twitter and encouraged any fans exiting the stadium to do so via the outfield gates.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The shooting took place during the middle of the sixth inning. You can hear the gunshots over the MASN broadcast.

You can hear the gunshots just as the broadcast cuts away pic.twitter.com/tBmbZaR3GB — Jack Leonardi (@JackLeonardi) July 18, 2021

A video taken by former White House Assistant Press Secretary Jalen Drummond shows fans exiting the stadium.

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

The game was delayed as matters were investigated.

During the incident, the @nationals PA announcer calmly asked people to stay in the park. pic.twitter.com/KomcqKi8Ti — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 18, 2021

D.C. Police shared more details regarding the incident:

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

The game between the Padres and Nats was suspended after six innings and is scheduled to be completed on Sunday.