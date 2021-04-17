Nelson Cruz has funny response to Anthony Edwards’ Alex Rodriguez comments

Minnesota Twins DH Nelson Cruz wants to help fix Anthony Edwards’ nonexistent baseball knowledge in light of Edwards’ recent comments about Alex Rodriguez.

Edwards, a rookie for the Minnesota Timberwolves, hilariously professed to having no idea who Rodriguez is after the former MLB star joined the ownership group set to purchase the team. Most people were stunned that any athlete wouldn’t know who Rodriguez is considering he’s one of the most famous athletes in the last 25 years.

Cruz had a solution for Edwards, tweeting the NBA rookie an offer to host him at a Twins game.

@theantedwards_ Let me know when the @Twins and I can host you for a game. Come bat clean up — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) April 16, 2021

We don’t really know how much Edwards really wants to learn about baseball, but he’s unlikely to get a better offer. After all, the Twins were a playoff team in 2020. Plus, Cruz would certainly be able to afford a pretty comfortable experience. The explanation about who A-Rod is can come for free, though.