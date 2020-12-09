Report: Mets interested in star free agents George Springer, Trevor Bauer

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made it clear when he purchased the team recently that he plans to spend big, so it should come as no surprise that the Mets are in the running to sign one or more of the top free agents on the market.

The Mets are “moving closer” to signing outfielder George Springer and/or pitcher Trevor Bauer, Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger reports. Cohen would reportedly prefer to sign Bauer while Mets president Sandy Alderson is leaning toward Bauer, but the possibility of the team signing both cannot be ruled out.

Springer had a monster year in 2019 with career-highs virtually across the board. The 31-year-old hit .292 with 39 home runs, 96 RBI and an OPS of .974 with the Houston Astros. His production dipped a bit during the coronavirus-shortened season in 2020, as he hit just .265 in 51 games. The power numbers were there, however, as Springer belted 14 home runs and was on pace for more than 40 if he played a full season.

Bauer, the top free agent pitcher available, won the Cy Young Award after he led the National League with a 1.73 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP for the Cincinnati Reds last season. Alderson said publicly last month that he thinks Bauer would be a good fit for the Mets, and Bauer had a sarcastic response.

Cohen clearly is not looking to keep his payroll low, which is what Mets fans want to hear. It would be a surprise if his team didn’t land at least one top free agent.