NFL RedZone host reveals plan for Aaron Judge look-ins

Many sports fans across the country were not pleased over the weekend when college football broadcasts were interrupted to show live look-ins of Aaron Judge at the plate, but those who tune into NFL RedZone on Sunday will not have to deal with that.

Judge has 61 home runs this season, which is tied with New York Yankees legend Roger Maris for the most ever for an American League hitter. The slugger has just five games remaining to break the record. For the past two weekends, ESPN has cut into their college football coverage to show Judge’s at-bats. The network even did so in the middle of a play during last week’s Texas-Texas A&M game, and viewers were very unhappy.

Scott Hanson, the host of NFL RedZone, assured fans with a funny tweet that his network will not be showing any Judge at-bats.

Confirmed. Will NOT cut away from the 🏈 to show chicken pitchers throw 4 balls nowhere near the plate. https://t.co/jyXrAg79f6 — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 1, 2022

As Hanson alluded to, most of the Judge at-bats shown during live look-ins have been anticlimactic. Judge has been walked 11 times in New York’s last five games. He was hit by a pitch and walked twice during Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

One ESPN announcer even seemed less than thrilled that his employer was interrupting broadcasts to show Judge at the plate. Hanson knows what the people want (and don’t want).