Nick Castellanos confuses fans with gesture to Phillies’ dugout
Nick Castellanos confused fans on Tuesday with a gesture he did to the Philadelphia Phillies’ dugout after he hit a double during Game 1 of his team’s NL Wild Card playoff series against the Miami Marlins.
Castellanos was batting with a runner on first, nobody out and his Phillies leading the Marlins 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Phillies right fielder hit a bloop double down the right field line. After hustling to second base and diving in safely, Castellanos sprung up and flashed a finger to his teammates in the dugout.
Nick Castellanos' celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/EGywkvAwbL
— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2023
Initially, fans were outraged and confused. It looked as if Castellanos were flipping off his teammates. But it turns out that Castellanos was flashing his ring finger.
— alex (@highlightheaven) October 4, 2023
Nick Castellanos wants a ring this #Postseason. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VsFVZFPMkD
— MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2023
That’s pretty creative from Castellanos. The guy is hustling hard this postseason because he wants a World Series ring.
The Phillies reached the World Series and lost to the Houston Astros in six games last season. Castellanos wants to take it a step further this year.