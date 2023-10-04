Nick Castellanos confuses fans with gesture to Phillies’ dugout

Nick Castellanos confused fans on Tuesday with a gesture he did to the Philadelphia Phillies’ dugout after he hit a double during Game 1 of his team’s NL Wild Card playoff series against the Miami Marlins.

Castellanos was batting with a runner on first, nobody out and his Phillies leading the Marlins 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Phillies right fielder hit a bloop double down the right field line. After hustling to second base and diving in safely, Castellanos sprung up and flashed a finger to his teammates in the dugout.

Initially, fans were outraged and confused. It looked as if Castellanos were flipping off his teammates. But it turns out that Castellanos was flashing his ring finger.

That’s pretty creative from Castellanos. The guy is hustling hard this postseason because he wants a World Series ring.

The Phillies reached the World Series and lost to the Houston Astros in six games last season. Castellanos wants to take it a step further this year.