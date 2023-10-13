Nick Castellanos does epic pimp job after game-tying home run

Nick Castellanos knows how to play to the crowd.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger had a nasty celebration after his game-tying home run in Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday night. Castellanos smacked a first-pitch slider from Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider deep into the left field seats at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. The home run tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning.

OOPS HE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/wbYPHVmECq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023

The clip of Castellanos’ celebration was a sight to behold. He immediately knew the ball he hit was destined for the bleachers. The 31-year-old walked with swagger and delivered a bat flip for the ages.

This bat flip was pretty pic.twitter.com/NWzupnYxO7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

One additional wrinkle of the celebration was Castellanos’ moment with his son Liam, who has not been to a Phillies game since the summer. Nick pointed at Liam right when he was stepping on home plate (0:26 mark).

Nick Castellanos son Liam hasn’t been at the ballpark since Summer because of school. But he’s sitting front row for the NLDS and his dad has hit 3 home runs in 24 hours. Even better, Nick points right at him after touching home plate.pic.twitter.com/alMd5UNq8d — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 13, 2023

The home run was Castellanos’ third over the last two days. He went deep twice during the Phillies’ 10-2 win against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Castellanos, of course, wasn’t done there. He homered again in the sixth to knock Strider out of the game.

THAT IS ONE BAD MAN. pic.twitter.com/a648EoRfav — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023

Castellanos became the first player in MLB history with two-homer games in consecutive postseason games.