Nick Castellanos does epic pimp job after game-tying home run

October 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Nick Castellanos celebrating a home run during Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Nick Castellanos knows how to play to the crowd.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger had a nasty celebration after his game-tying home run in Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday night. Castellanos smacked a first-pitch slider from Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider deep into the left field seats at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. The home run tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning.

The clip of Castellanos’ celebration was a sight to behold. He immediately knew the ball he hit was destined for the bleachers. The 31-year-old walked with swagger and delivered a bat flip for the ages.

One additional wrinkle of the celebration was Castellanos’ moment with his son Liam, who has not been to a Phillies game since the summer. Nick pointed at Liam right when he was stepping on home plate (0:26 mark).

The home run was Castellanos’ third over the last two days. He went deep twice during the Phillies’ 10-2 win against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Castellanos, of course, wasn’t done there. He homered again in the sixth to knock Strider out of the game.

Castellanos became the first player in MLB history with two-homer games in consecutive postseason games.

