Nick Castellanos’ son is his father’s biggest fan

Nick Castellanos’ son Liam is the biggest fan of his father there is.

Castellanos hit a solo home run in his Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. After touching home plate, Castellanos was getting ready to head to the Phillies’ dugout, but he forgot one thing: he had to give five to his biggest fan.

Liam had his hand out, waiting to celebrate the home run with his father.

Nick Castellanos' son is his No. 1 fan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hr9HG5eF7L — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2023

How cute was that?

MLB has previously recognized the special relationship between Nick and his 9-year-old son. Take a look at this video the league shared for Father’s Day.