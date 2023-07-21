 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 20, 2023

Nick Castellanos’ son is his father’s biggest fan

July 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Nick Castellanos touches his sons hand

Nick Castellanos’ son Liam is the biggest fan of his father there is.

Castellanos hit a solo home run in his Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. After touching home plate, Castellanos was getting ready to head to the Phillies’ dugout, but he forgot one thing: he had to give five to his biggest fan.

Liam had his hand out, waiting to celebrate the home run with his father.

How cute was that?

MLB has previously recognized the special relationship between Nick and his 9-year-old son. Take a look at this video the league shared for Father’s Day.

Article Tags

Liam CastellanosNick Castellanos
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus