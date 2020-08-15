Nick Senzel pulled out of Reds’ handshake line amid report of positive coronavirus test
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel was pulled out of the team’s handshake line after the team’s 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. The action came shortly after a report said the Reds had a player test positive for COVID-19.
Here is video showing Senzel being told something before shaking hands with teammates:
House telling Senzel he has Covid without his mask on. Facepalm.gif pic.twitter.com/qzCuopytej
— ɴɪᴄᴋ ᴋɪʀʙy (@Nicholaspkirby) August 15, 2020
To be clear, there has not been any report saying that Senzel is the player who tested positive for the virus.
Senzel went 0-for-3 in the game and raised some eyebrows with comments before the game dismissing expectations.
Full Quote from Senzel#Reds https://t.co/MorCFFGl6z pic.twitter.com/iiCJ9xoT4D
— Gingersaurus Rex (@HeyGingersaurus) August 14, 2020
MLB will likely act swiftly to try and contain any spread of the coronavirus within the Reds to avoid a lengthy delay in play like what happened with the Marlins and Cardinals when they had coronavirus cases.
Senzel, 25, is batting .244 with two home runs this season.