Nick Senzel pulled out of Reds’ handshake line amid report of positive coronavirus test

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel was pulled out of the team’s handshake line after the team’s 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. The action came shortly after a report said the Reds had a player test positive for COVID-19.

Here is video showing Senzel being told something before shaking hands with teammates:

House telling Senzel he has Covid without his mask on. Facepalm.gif pic.twitter.com/qzCuopytej — ɴɪᴄᴋ ᴋɪʀʙy (@Nicholaspkirby) August 15, 2020

To be clear, there has not been any report saying that Senzel is the player who tested positive for the virus.

Senzel went 0-for-3 in the game and raised some eyebrows with comments before the game dismissing expectations.

MLB will likely act swiftly to try and contain any spread of the coronavirus within the Reds to avoid a lengthy delay in play like what happened with the Marlins and Cardinals when they had coronavirus cases.

Senzel, 25, is batting .244 with two home runs this season.