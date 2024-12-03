Former NL MVP finalist likely to be traded

A former NL MVP finalist is likely to be traded this offseason.

A few different media outlets that cover the St. Louis Cardinals reported on Tuesday that the team is likely to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says that the Cardinals have approached select teams about a potential trade involving Arenado. The Athletic’s Katie Woo says the two sides have agreed to explore a trade, and that Arenado is more likely to be dealt than remain on the Cardinals’ roster.

Arenado has spent the last four seasons with the Cardinals after playing for the Colorado Rockies for eight years. The 33-year-old third baseman had a down season in 2024 and batted .272 with a .719 OPS. His 23 doubles and 16 home runs were his fewest since his rookie season.

Arenado made the All-Star team each year from 2015-2023 (there was no All-Star Game in 2020). He has won 10 Gold Glove awards and 5 Silver Slugger honors over his career. Arenado has also finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting six times, including four top-5 finishes.

The Cardinals are looking to change things up after a disappointing 83-79 campaign in 2024, which followed a horrendous 71-91 season in 2023.