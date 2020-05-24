Noah Syndergaard shares his side of lease dispute lawsuit

Noah Syndergaard on Saturday shared his side of a legal dispute he’s involved in with a landlord.

The New York Post reported on Friday that Syndergaard is being sued by a company that accuses the pitcher of not paying the rent on a penthouse apartment he signed up to rent in February.

The lease was for eight months at $27,000 a month. The New York Mets pitcher was set to move in on March 20 but never did. He is accused of not making any payments and defaulting on the lease, which has led to the suit. The landlord says he has been unable to rent the apartment since.

Syndergaard posted a note on Twitter to defend himself. He says he offered to pay two months of rent and that he decided against moving in amid the pandemic. Syndergaard is also upset the landlord leaked the story to the media.

Sadly, this is one example of many similar disputes that will be coming over the next year or so.

The 27-year-old pitcher is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March.