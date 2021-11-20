Noah Syndergaard takes shot at Mike Francesa over criticism

Noah Syndergaard’s departure from the New York Mets is not proving to be an amicable one.

Syndergaard was the subject of some discussion in New York after his decision to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was once viewed as a long-term ace for the Mets, but has hardly played since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

That sentiment was echoed by iconic New York radio host Mike Francesa, who tweeted Friday that the Mets are “better off” without Syndergaard and haven’t had him for years. Syndergaard took notice of that comment and fired back with a burn of his own.

Damn, didn't know you were still alive. Congrats. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 19, 2021

In Syndergaard’s defense, it’s not entirely his fault his Mets career went the way it did. When he was fully healthy, he was outstanding. Unfortunately, that just didn’t happen often enough. He was a non-factor in 2020 and 2021, and missed most of the 2017 season as well.

Francesa has a point too. Given that injury history, there would have been no point to the Mets leaning on Syndergaard, and it certainly sounds like the Mets felt that way. Still, Francesa makes himself an easy target sometimes, and the former Mets pitcher is happy to get his shots in.