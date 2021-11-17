Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?

The New York Mets appear to have left Noah Syndergaard on read during free-agent discussions.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that Syndergaard had no intention of leaving the Mets but experienced radio silence from the team while opposing clubs began wooing him. Syndergaard would go on to sign a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the team that pursued him the hardest. Angels GM Perry Minasian reportedly insisted on a sit-down meeting with Syndergaard and flew across the country to have dinner with him, ultimately agreeing to a contract with the right-hander.

The former All-Star Syndergaard was given an $18.4 million qualifying offer by the Mets on Nov. 12 and had a deadline of Nov. 17 to accept or reject it. It was during this period that the Mets went MIA on him and the Angels made their move. Sherman adds that Syndergaard did not even go back to try and get the Mets to match or exceed the Angels’ offer.

Syndergaard, who had been a Met his entire career, made just two starts in 2021 as he returned from Tommy John surgery. That uncertainty entering free agency probably explains why he had to move quickly on a deal.

It is also worth noting that the Mets are lacking stability right now. They are still without a manager (though there are some prominent candidates), and new GM Billy Eppler was finalizing his deal with the Mets right around the time Syndergaard was signing elsewhere. Ultimately, the unpredictability may have also played a part in Syndergaard’s surprising decision to leave.