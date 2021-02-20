Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer get into it on Twitter

Things could get pretty intense between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers this season if Friday night’s Twitter activity is any indication.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard took a shot at Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer over Bauer’s handling of free agency. Bauer was courted by both the Dodgers and Mets, and made no secret of either, culminating in Bauer’s official website briefly offering signed Mets caps by accident before his decision had been announced. The Mets themselves even reportedly thought they had a deal with Bauer, but he ultimately decided to join the Dodgers. The whole situation was chaotic enough that Bauer issued an apology to Mets fans and pledged to donate to several New York-based charities.

Syndergaard clearly didn’t think much of the whole episode, because he took a clear shot at Bauer on Twitter Friday evening.

And then he said……”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” https://t.co/Kxkje5Uqn2 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 20, 2021

Bauer, not one to shy away from controversy, took note and responded to Syndergaard, offering a sharp response to the Mets pitcher and criticizing some of his previous interactions with fans.

When mistakes are made, you try to make them right. I know you wouldn’t know anything about making mistakes though. Hope rehab is treating you well. Was good to see you back throwing. https://t.co/MI0Clq567u — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

Also, @Noahsyndergaard, try to treat the fans better. They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife. pic.twitter.com/I3FaZbR224 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

Syndergaard’s response was to invite Bauer to “keep digging.”

After Bauer said he’d see Syndergaard at the bottom, the two pitchers appeared to reach some sort of truce.

You’ve got yourself a date https://t.co/B6xAOmEu8j — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 20, 2021

Bauer isn’t shy about getting himself into Twitter feuds, but it’s more interesting when he’s doing it with a fellow big leaguer. It gets even more interesting when you consider that the Dodgers and Mets are considered among the leading contenders in the National League for 2021. This could add some spice to any potential matchup down the road.