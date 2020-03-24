Report: Noah Syndergaard to undergo Tommy John surgery

The New York Mets’ hopes of contending once baseball starts up took a huge hit Tuesday.

The Mets have announced that pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will need to undergo Tommy John surgery that will likely keep him out into 2021. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news.

Mets' official statement on Syndergaard: pic.twitter.com/1XdmRxx0n9 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 24, 2020

This is an awful blow for the Mets, who are losing their best pitcher. Though he’s coming off a down year, Syndergaard is a former All-Star who can carry a staff. Unfortunately, health has been a major issue for him in recent seasons.

Syndergaard becomes the second big-name pitcher to need Tommy John surgery this month, despite the fact no games are being played.