Nolan Arenado makes big decision on his contract

Nolan Arenado has made a decision about his contract.

Arenado signed an 8-year, $260 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2019 season. His contract included options after the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Not only did Arenado opt in to his contract for $35 million in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but Arenado reportedly is opting in to the rest of his contract.

The Athletic reported Saturday that Arenado told the team he will play out the remaining five years and $144 million on his deal.

Arenado is set to make $35 million in 2022 and 2023, then $32 million in 2025. His salary would drop to $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, which would be his age 36 season.

Arenado was traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season. He has slugged at least 30 homers in consecutive seasons. This season, he picked up his batting average to .293 and posted an .891 OPS, which were his best marks since 2019. Arenado has made consecutive All-Star teams, and won a Gold Glove last season.

The Cardinals won their division this season but lost in the NL Wild Card Series to the Phillies.