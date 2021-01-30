How Nolan Arenado’s contract just became even larger in baseball history

Nolan Arenado already was extremely well compensated, but now his contract is even more valuable.

In Jan. 2019, Arenado signed an 8-year, $260 million deal with the Colorado Rockies. He had issues with the team’s front office and has sought a trade, which he is finally receiving. But some changes had to be made to his contract first.

Arenado has a no-trade clause in his deal. As compensation for waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate the trade to St. Louis, Arenado will be paid $15 million in 2027. That makes Arenado’s contract nine years for $275 million.

The $275 million figure matches what Alex Rodriguez signed for with the Yankees (his second career contract of over $250 million). That places Arenado tied for the 7th-largest contract by total value in MLB history.

It’s pretty ridiculous that someone who wanted to be traded is getting compensated for having his wish met, but here we are.

Arenado also will have his no-trade clause reinstated by the Cardinals. He will have opt-outs after 2021 and 2022. So long as he enjoys St. Louis, he should remain with them. But he could also try to opt out for an even sweeter contract if he has some huge seasons.