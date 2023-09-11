Oakland A’s broadcast aired very unfortunate ‘White Sox’ typo

The poor Chicago White Sox are even catching strays during games that they have nothing to do with.

During their broadcast of an Oakland Athletics road game against the Texas Rangers over the weekend, NBC Sports California accidentally aired a truly unfortunate typo. In a graphic about the Rangers’ struggles in their bullpen of late (showing that the Rangers had the worst bullpen ERA in the AL since Aug. 16), the White Sox were also listed as the [ahem] … “Shite Sox.”

Check it out.

The Shite Sox? You gonna take that @NBCSWhiteSox? pic.twitter.com/Pl9qArNRAZ — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

The worst part for Sox fans is that the name is a pretty apt one for their team this season. At 55-88, the White Sox are set for their worst finish in a half-decade. The product on the field stinks, and the organizational culture isn’t much better either as even Chicago’s recent GM hire is drawing backlash.

If it is any solace for the White Sox, at least the 44-99 A’s are one of the only MLB teams that are down worse than them this year. These kinds of typos are becoming a bit of a recurring theme for NBC’s sports networks though.