Oakland A’s reunite with fan-favorite outfielder

Oakland Athletics fans are finally getting at least something to cheer about.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty is returning to the A’s on a minor-league deal.

“I’m fired up to be back with the green and gold,” Piscotty said in a text to Shea. “Obviously this organization means a lot to me. Been training hard and gearing up for a resurgence. Can’t wait for this season to get underway. Grateful for [GM] David [Forst] and the rest of the front office for giving me this opportunity. Let’s go Oakland!”

Piscotty, 33, is a native of nearby Pleasanton, Calif. He played for the A’s from 2018-22 and became a major fan favorite. Piscotty hit 27 homers and 88 RBIs for Oakland in the 2018 season and helped them to three straight playoff berths from 2018-20. He was also known for his hustle in the field and became especially beloved for his efforts to raise awareness about ALS (after losing his mother to the disease in the middle of the 2018 season).

The last several years have seen Piscotty struggle with numerous injuries. He was released by the A’s in 2022 and had since spent time in the minors with Cincinnati, San Francisco, and the Chicago White Sox. Piscotty hasn’t played in the majors since his Oakland release however and will now get a chance to return to the bigs in fitting fashion with the A’s.