Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Oakland A’s will stop paying minor league players their $400 a week after May

May 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Oakland A’s have long been viewed as a small-market, frugal organization, and their latest move holds to that perception.

The A’s told their minor league players that they will stop paying them after May ends.

The letter says despite not being paid by the A’s, the players are unable to perform services for another club.

Passan points out that minor league players get $400 a week and that paying them through August would amount to around $5,000 per player. Altogether, remaining committed to paying minor league players through August would cost a team around an estimated $1 million.

MLB teams are unable to play games as planned and any games they will be playing in the near future would be without fans, meaning they are hurting for revenue and stand to lose a lot of money. Still, the thought of not being able to pay minor leaguers $400 a week does not reflect well upon the organization. Players will continue to have their health care covered by the team.

A Twins minor leaguer recently pointed out how tough they have it. Maybe an A’s player can pull a Shin-Soo Choo to help out, but you have to wonder why it would be a player stepping up before the team owner.

