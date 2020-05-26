Oakland A’s will stop paying minor league players their $400 a week after May

The Oakland A’s have long been viewed as a small-market, frugal organization, and their latest move holds to that perception.

The A’s told their minor league players that they will stop paying them after May ends.

Here is the email David Forst sent to players today: https://t.co/rwHqiAeKla pic.twitter.com/rEZK2RC1eZ — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 27, 2020

The letter says despite not being paid by the A’s, the players are unable to perform services for another club.

Passan points out that minor league players get $400 a week and that paying them through August would amount to around $5,000 per player. Altogether, remaining committed to paying minor league players through August would cost a team around an estimated $1 million.

Just some rough math. Say there are 200 players in a minor league system. Paying each $400/week for July, July and August is $5,200 per player. To pay every minor leaguer would have cost the Oakland A's a hair over $1 million. Owner John Fisher is worth an estimated $2 billion. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2020

MLB teams are unable to play games as planned and any games they will be playing in the near future would be without fans, meaning they are hurting for revenue and stand to lose a lot of money. Still, the thought of not being able to pay minor leaguers $400 a week does not reflect well upon the organization. Players will continue to have their health care covered by the team.

A Twins minor leaguer recently pointed out how tough they have it. Maybe an A’s player can pull a Shin-Soo Choo to help out, but you have to wonder why it would be a player stepping up before the team owner.