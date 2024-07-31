Oakland All-Star Brent Rooker has epic response to Instagram heckler

Oakland A’s All-Star Brent Rooker had an epic response to an Instagram heckler this week.

A sports betting handicapper who goes by the handle “Skunkii_Plays” fired off a negative private message to Rooker to complain about being let down by the A’s slugger.

“You sold me yesterday! 1 leg away from 21k and you could only hit singles,” Skunkii_Plays complained to Rookier in an Instagram message.

The better apparently had some sort of parlay involving Rooker getting an extra-base hit, perhaps a home run.

“My brother, I cannot even begin to express how much I do not care,” Rooker wrote back in response.

After their exchange was publicized on X, Rooker added a remark on X for all to see.

“I’m sure Mr. Skunkii is a wonderful guy. We get far worse messages than this on a nightly basis, so sometimes it’s fun to pick a more lighthearted one and interact a little bit. If fans get to say whatever they want to us, we get to reply sometimes. It’s all in good fun of course,” Rooker wrote.

Rooker is batting .297 with 26 home runs this season, so expecting him to go deep is not a stretch. He was an All-Star last season after clubbing 30 home runs.

What do you think? Was it fair of Rooker to respond, or should he have just let it go?

Players say messages like this have only increased with the proliferation of online sports betting.