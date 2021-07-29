 Skip to main content
New A’s reliever Andrew Chafin wants to live on a boat in Oakland

July 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Andrew Chafin

Andrew Chafin is one heck of a character, not to mention a good relief pitcher.

Chafin, 31, is from Kettering, Ohio and went to Kent State. He is from a throwback era and has a farm at home where he can hunt, raise animals, and grow whatever makes him content.

He has lived in an RV during a baseball season.

And he enjoys interacting with fans in fun ways.

Earlier this week, he was traded by the Cubs to the Oakland A’s. He was having a nice season with Chicago, posting a 2.06 ERA over 39.1 innings.

Now that he is in Oakland in the Bay Area, he’s looking to take advantage of the water.

On Thursday, Chafin sent a tweet to his followers, asking for help in finding a boat he could live on for the rest of the season. He also intends to use the boat for fishing.

What a character. Look at that hair and mustache.

The guy is a living legend.

