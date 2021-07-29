New A’s reliever Andrew Chafin wants to live on a boat in Oakland

Andrew Chafin is one heck of a character, not to mention a good relief pitcher.

Chafin, 31, is from Kettering, Ohio and went to Kent State. He is from a throwback era and has a farm at home where he can hunt, raise animals, and grow whatever makes him content.

He has lived in an RV during a baseball season.

Headed to Phoenix for the spring. Gonna be a fun one! @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/RI0StVn9qZ — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) February 1, 2016

And he enjoys interacting with fans in fun ways.

Hey @cubs fans! I’m looking to buy an old “beater” car for like 2k to drive around the city cuz my truck is way too big for the narrow streets here. Must be manual transmission! Haha cut me a good deal and we can mix in free tickets throughout the season!! — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) April 10, 2021

Earlier this week, he was traded by the Cubs to the Oakland A’s. He was having a nice season with Chicago, posting a 2.06 ERA over 39.1 innings.

Now that he is in Oakland in the Bay Area, he’s looking to take advantage of the water.

On Thursday, Chafin sent a tweet to his followers, asking for help in finding a boat he could live on for the rest of the season. He also intends to use the boat for fishing.

Alright @Athletics fans I’ve got a challenge for y’all. I’m trying to find a boat to live on while I’m in Oakland. Something I can also take out fishing. Free tickets and a case of beer to anyone that can help me line something up!!!! — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) July 29, 2021

What a character. Look at that hair and mustache.

A little bit of yee a WHOLE lot of HAW pic.twitter.com/o0sZHQO9io — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 28, 2021

The guy is a living legend.