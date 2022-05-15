 Skip to main content
Phillies’ Odubel Herrera looks so lost on embarrassing swing and miss

May 15, 2022
by Grey Papke

Odubel Herrera swing

Pitchers with great stuff can induce some awkward swings and misses from good hitters. Few, however, will ever be made to look as bad as Odubel Herrera did on Sunday.

Herrera was facing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte during Sunday’s game, and the Philadelphia Phillies center fielder was even ahead 2-1 in the count with the bases loaded. Almonte uncorked a wicked slider that fooled Herrera so badly, he actually swung and missed even though the pitch went between his legs.

It looks even worse in slow motion:

Herrera wound up grounding out, so at least he ended up making contact.

In the past, Herrera has caused some controversy with his bat-flipping habits. The real way to make him look silly is to do what Almonte did and coax one of the ugliest swings of the season out of him.

