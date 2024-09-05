Oft-injured White Sox star is now hurt again

The Chicago White Sox managed to snap another lengthy losing streak on Wednesday, but even that came at a cost.

Chicago was able to defeat the Baltimore Orioles by an 8-1 final to finally end a 12-game losing streak dating back to Aug. 23. But the White Sox still got a damper thanks to their star slugger Luis Robert Jr.

Robert was forced to exit the game after the top of the sixth inning. Chicago soon revealed that Robert had exited with right hamstring tightness.

Luis Robert Jr. left tonight's game with right hamstring tightness. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 5, 2024

The 27-year-old Robert, a 2023 All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, made a nice leaping catch at the wall in the bottom of the fifth inning to rob Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins of extra bases. He then went on to take an at-bat in the top of the sixth inning before exiting for good, so it is unclear when exactly Robert was hurt.

Luis Robert Jr. makes the catch leaping at the wall! pic.twitter.com/hJ71b57GkY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 4, 2024

This is unfortunately more of the same for Robert, who has a problematic history when it comes to injuries. He has only reached the 100-game mark in one career season thus far and already sat out for two months earlier this year with a hip issue. Robert has also fallen victim to some stranger injuries in the past.

As for the White Sox, they “improved” to 32-109 with Wednesday’s victory in what has truly been a season from Hades for them. Chicago has now had separate losing streaks of 21, 14, and 12 games this year, and they are still on pace for a record for worst single-season winning percentage in the modern era (set by the 36-117 Philadelphia Athletics in 1916). The White Sox’s play on the field has bordered on slapstick comedy at times, and now they can add another injury issue with Robert to their remarkably long list of woes.