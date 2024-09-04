Orioles announcer had savage call on White Sox’s embarrassing blunder

Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown made sure to add insult to injury after the White Sox’s latest outfield meltdown.

The Orioles built an early 4-0 lead over the White Sox in the bottom of the 2nd inning at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

Orioles slugger Eloy Jimenez was at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs with starting pitcher Nick Nastrini on the mound. Jimenez hit a sky-high pop-up to shallow left field, with three different defenders converging to catch it.

In what has been a common theme for the White Sox all season long, none of the three were able to make the catch. Brown didn’t mince words with his savage call of the play.

“Oh no! Oh my goodness! The White Sox have just gone full White Sox,” said Brown.

“Oh my goodness. The White Sox have just gone full White Sox.”@kevinnbrown sums up the Chicago White Sox, who are on their way to a 31-109 record. pic.twitter.com/Or7vspU7js — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 3, 2024

There’s no greater insult than having your team name associated with a Little League-level blunder.

The White Sox were only outhit 9-6 but were completely demolished in a 9-0 affair against the playoff-bound Orioles.

The loss was the the team’s 12th straight defeat, more than halfway toward matching the White Sox’s brutal streak from earlier this season.

The White Sox have already set several wretched records in what has been a nightmare season. They’re more than likely to break even more miserable marks before season’s end.