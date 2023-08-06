Unfortunate old Tim Anderson tweet goes viral after brawl with Jose Ramirez

Tim Anderson apparently did not heed his own advice from four years ago.

The Chicago White Sox shortstop Anderson was a main character in the brawl of the season on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians. Anderson got into it with Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who had slid into second base with an RBI double and took exception to Anderson standing over him. The two then exchanged words and eventually squared up to fight.

Unfortunately, it did not go as Anderson thought it would as Ramirez hit him with a clean right hand that sent Anderson crumpling to the ground like Roberto Duran against Tommy Hearns (see the video of the wild fight here).

To add insult to injury, Anderson got knocked to the ground again on social media afterwards. Some friendly neighborhood Twitter users managed to dig up an ironic old tweet that Anderson had posted back on Aug. 17, 2019.

“Never let them knock you off your pivot…. #standup” the tweet from Anderson read.

Fast-forward four years, and that has now become a quote from a man who got knocked off his pivot.

Anderson and Ramirez, two multi-time All-Stars, are virtually certain to face suspensions for that big ol’ brouhaha. But Anderson probably got the worst of it since he now has to manage a bruised ego on top of it all.